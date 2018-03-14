Navy promotes Commodore Ahmed Fauzan as rear admiral

KARACHI: A spokesperson for Pakistan Navy on Wednesday said Commodore Ahmed Fauzan has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral.

Ahmed Fauzan joined the Pakistan Navy’s engineering branch in 1986 and held command and staff posts during his career.

The rear admiral holds degrees from National Defence University (NDU) and Naval War College. He has also been awarded the Sitare-e-Imtiaz (military) for his service, the spokesperson added.

After his promotion, he will now head the Maritime Technologies Complex.