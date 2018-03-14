NADRA chairman directs centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

KARACHI: National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Mobin on Wednesday ordered all centres across the city to work seven days a week and remain open for 12 hours a day after a surprise visit to various offices of the authority.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, the authority’s chairman interacted with customers and heard their complaints. He also changed the entire staff of the NADRA centre in Defence Housing Authority and suspended in-charges of four centres on public complaints.

The suspended officers hailed from the Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal and Malir.

Moreover, an inquiry was ordered against them on complaints that they were sending applicants to other centres without providing services.