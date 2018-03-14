NAB to investigate former SPSC chairman, others over illegal appointments

KARACHI: Karachi National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday filed a reference in Accountability Court at Hyderabad against former Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) chairman Muhammad Hassan Bhutto, former SPSC controller examination Muhammad Umer Zaur and 18 beneficiary officers illegally appointed in the provincial government on the basis of fraudulent recommendation by SPSC in Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2003.

The accused persons have been charged of illegally favouring candidates by recommending their names on the basis of tampering answer books, fraud, and depriving rightful candidates of their merit.

The beneficiaries accused include 18 officers of gazetted posts, currently serving in Sindh government in various departments. Their appointments were illegal and criminal as they were based on manipulation and tampering and enhancement of marks by forgery.

The NAB has initiated investigation against those officials on the directives of Sindh High Court.

NAB alleged that several SPSC candidates who failed in more than one subjects were unlawfully favoured. They were cleared for appointment on various posts including deputy district officer revenue, section officers, registrars, labour assistant director and excise and taxation officer and many other departments.