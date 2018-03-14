NAB summons former KP administration secretary in Imran’s helicopter use case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Burea (NAB) on Wednesday summoned former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) administration secretary Hassan Muhammad Yousufzai today for its probe into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s use of government helicopters.

According to sources in NAB, Yousufzai, who is presently serving as FATA’s law and order secretary, will record his statement today.

He had been serving as the secretary of administration when Imran had allegedly used the government helicopters for personal trips.

The Civil Aviation Authority and Administration Department had previously submitted their records to the bureau.

On February 3, Imran Khan had said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had clarified that there was never any personal or private use of government helicopters by him.

According to a statement by the KP government, since 2013, the PTI led government has not used these helicopters for any purpose other than the official business of the government. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has never used any of the official helicopters for his private or personal use, so the question of hiring the helicopter at commercial rates does not arise.

It also said that a government helicopter is never given for private use, adding that Imran Khan accompanied the ministers/advisors of KP on their official tours on 39 occasions in last four and a half years.

Furthermore, KP helicopters are maintained and operated by Askari Aviation, against fixed monthly charges, irrespective of the usage. In cases of usage, fuel charges are paid by the provincial government to the Askari Aviation as billed by the same.

It also said that the trips mentioned in a section of the media were all official visits.