NAB moves against former lawmakers, army officers on graft allegations

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to launch investigation against Lt Gen (r) Afzal Janjua, Brig (r) Iftikhar Mehdi, former Balochistan finance secretary Mehfooz Khan, former lawmakers Azhar Qayyum Nehra, Mudassir Qayyum Nehra and others in several graft cases.

The decisions were taken during the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. The EBM ordered the filing of references, conducting of inquiries, investigations and complaint verification against various accused people over corruption, abuse of authority and possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The EBM accorded approval for filing the first corruption reference against former Capital Development Authority (CDA) Building Control Section deputy director general Ghulam Murtaza Malik, former CDA Building Control Section director Khalil Ahmed, former CDA Building Control Section deputy director Muhammad Ammar Idrees, former CDA Building Control Section assistant director Khadim Hussein and Safa Gold Mall owner Rana Abdul Qayyum for causing losses to the national exchequer because of illegally approving additional stories at Safa Gold Mall by abusing the authorities.

The second reference approved was against former Galiyat Development Authority director general Tariq Hayat Khan and others for allotting the precious land of the authority, which caused a collective loss of Rs 90 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM approved third corruption reference against former Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director Hamid Latif Rana and others for possessing assets beyond known sources of income. They had inflicted a collective loss of Rs 337 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM also approved investigations against Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Afzal Janjua, Brig (r) Iftikhar Mehdi, former Balochistan finance secretary Mehfooz Ali Khan, Allahoo Holdings directors, United Insurance Company of Pakistan directors, officials of Balochistan government and others for causing a collective loss of Rs 243.640 million to the national exchequer due to misuse of authority and devouring of government funds.

The EBM approved inquiry against the management of National Highway Authority (NHA) and others for causing a collective loss of Rs 14 billion to the national exchequer by illegally awarding Karachi-Lahore Motorway-III, Abdul Hakeem, (230km) contract to Messers China Railway, and 20 Bureau Group Corporation.

The EBM approved inquiry against former lawmakers Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, Azhar Qayyum Nehra and others for allegedly possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The EBM also approved inquiry against Hafeezur Rehman and Syed Qasim Shah for being allegedly involved in corruption.

Inquiry was also approved against the officials of Sarhad Development Authority for causing a heavy loss to the national exchequer by illegally allowing an educational institute to establish a campus at Industrial Estate/Zone Hayatabad.

The NAB board also approved inquiry against SS and SEPCO deputy manager Sukkur Nazir Ahmed Soomro for possessing assets beyond their known sources of income.

The EBM approved closing of inquiries against the officials of Pakistan Petroleum, Limited, AKD Real Estate and directors and owners of M/s Lucky Cement Factory. The board also approved closing of inquiry against the directors and owners of Younis Brothers. Another inquiry would be closed against the officials and others of Land Utilization Department, Board of Revenue, Sindh and officials of Haripur University.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that corruption was the mother of all ills and must be exterminated.

NAB chairman directed officers to conclude verification, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame in light of merit, law and concrete evidence.