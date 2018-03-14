NAB chief chairs meeting, issues directives

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting at NAB headquarters to review the operational strategy of NAB.

The chairman directed the NAB officers to clearly write the purpose of the call-up notices to the accused and witnesses. In case the was being called was an accused, NAB should clearly write in call-up notice the details of the alleged case against him, including the details of charges against the accused because knowing about the details of the charges and accusations was the right of any accused.

The NAB chairman directed the officers to ensure self-respect of the witnesses as well the accused and to record their statement on the given time. The visiting witnesses should be provided complete security in the NAB office, he added.

He also directed that the diary of each case be written on daily basis.

He further said that the combined investigation (CIT) would ensure that the case would be concluded in the light of the collected evidence, the statement of the accused, and the witness as per law, and that too, within the prescribed time limits. NAB should not pend the investigations, verification and inquiries for years, he added.