Malaysian Sikh group visits Gurudawara Sacha Sauda

A 22-member group of Sikh yatrees from Malaysia visited Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, Farooqabad here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the yatrees after performing their religious rituals at Gurudawara Sacha Sauda, returned to Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib where they meant to practice their religious services as well.

The Sikh’s had come to Nankana Sahib from Panja Sahib on Tuesday night, where they stayed for one night.

On Thursday, they will visit Gurudawara Dera Sahib and also visit their religious sacred places.

The group of will return to their homeland on March 16 after completing their religious trip to Pakistan.

It may be mentioned that the 22-member group led by Sardar Gurumit Singh Hari Singh had arrived here for a five-day visit to Pakistan through Wahga Border on March 12 and it had left for Panja Sahib just after their arrival here.

The government has made foolproof security arrangements including accommodation, food, health and transportation.

