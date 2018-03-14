KP govt reportedly oblivious to thousands of seminaries across province: report

PESHAWAR: Despite numerous claims about mainstreaming the seminaries through the allocation of millions of funds to selected institutions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government seems to be oblivious to thousands of madrassahs operating in the province, reported a local English newspaper.

According to details by Auqaf and industries departments, there are 3,000 seminaries registered with the government but officials have no data of the students enrolled in registered and unregistered seminaries.

The government also has no information about the faculty or curricula of these seminaries.