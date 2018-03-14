Karachi Kings announce new captain to temporarily replace injured Imad Wasim

DUBAI: Karachi Kings have announced Eoin Morgan as the new captain of the side to temporarily replace injured Imad Wasim for a few days.

Imad Wasim, who had suffered an injury while taking a catch running backwards, has been advised a two-day rest by doctors. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Imad was quickly taken off the field and the most senior player in the team, Shahid Afridi, captained the side during the latter stages of the match against Lahore Qalandars. Kings confirmed that Imad was fine and would be kept in the hospital overnight. “Alhumdulilah he is strong and doing well… all our prayers for the #skipper,” said the franchise owner Salman Iqbal.

On the other hand, Morgan has just flew into Dubai after the New Zealand tour to participate in the PSL 2018.