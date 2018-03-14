Imran, Zardari monarchs of horse trading: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Information State Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Asif Zardari and Imran Khan as kings of horse trading.

While talking to the media outside the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) here on Wednesday, Maryam Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan and Zardari are the kings of horse trading and the entire nation has witnessed the stage shows they conducted.

“Explanations should be sought from the party which dances on the umpire’s finger,” she stated.

“These people have won elections through horse trading and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not allow any sale and purchase,” she added.

She held that people will seek a reply from them and will reject them on the basis of corruption and further added that the ECP took notice of horse trading in Senate polls on the ruling party’s petition.

“We want that there should be such a law that nobody is able to indulge in horse-trading again,” she remarked.

Marriyum said that doubts do arise when a party that has 30 seats, bags 44 seats.

“Bagging more votes than his party senators falls within the ambit of horse trading,” she remarked.

“It is our demand that the EC investigate and seek explanations from those found responsible,” she underlined.

She stated that they (the ruling party) will react each time an institution oversteps its limits.

“The parameters of all institutions are set out under the constitution and every institution should work within its limits,” she stressed.

IMRAN, ZARDARI WANT TO DIVIDE COUNTRY

Separately, newly elected Senator Saadia Abbasi, sibling of Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the real faces of some opportunists were exposed in the elections of Senate chairman.

“NAB is playing the role of a party in PML-N’s judicial accountability. PML-N is the symbol of the federation’s stability. Some people want to create a law and order problem in the country and among those, Imran Khan and Zardari are at the top of the list. They both want to divide the country in a similar way to the East Pakistan tragedy”, she said while speaking to a news agency.

Responding to various queries, she said that Senate elections are a game of ruling circles which is vital to stabilising the country democratically and constitutionally.

She said that a propaganda of corruption is being carried out against PML-N by creating law and order issue in the country.

Saadia Abbasi concluded by saying that the ousted PM’s Nawaz Sharif popularity has increased 50 % after his accountability trial and the ruling party’s victory in the by-elections is a clear proof of that.