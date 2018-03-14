Imran says Nawaz deceiving people by installing Shehbaz as PML-N chief

JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has no personal enmity with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that his fight is against corruption.

“I didn’t have any personal enmity with Nawaz or Zardari. Both of them take looted money abroad. Our fight is against thieves,” Imran said in an address to a gathering of PTI workers.

Continuing with his criticism of the deposed prime minister, Imran said Nawaz thinks he can deceive the masses once again by electing his brother Shehbaz Sharif as PML-N president. “Shehbaz, it is your turn now,” he said.

The PTI chief vowed to defeat “thieves”, saying his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

A scuffle broke out at the gathering later, barely a day after a similar fight broke in the party’s workers convention in Gujrat.

Later addressing another gathering in the city, Imran said the upcoming election will change the fate of the country.

Mocking the ruling PML-N, he said the party’s leaders are afraid to address the public since shoe-hurling incidents in their rallies.

Someone else is throwing shoes at PML-N and the party is taking it out on PTI, he added.

“We are not afraid [of shoes being hurled at us]. If there is anyone from PML-N here, they can throw a shoe at me, I’m standing here,” said Imran, standing atop a car.