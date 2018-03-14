Govt taking steps to improve capabilities of armed forces: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell call on Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Wednesday.

The defence minister lauded the meritorious services of the air chief during his tenure as head of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He also appreciated Aman’s role in strengthening the air defences of the country and increasing the operational capabilities of the air force by putting it on modern lines.

Talking to the air chief, the defence minister said the government was taking all necessary steps to improve the capabilities of the armed forces so that they could tackle all the challenges being faced by the country, and to ensure the foolproof defence of Pakistan’s international boundaries.