Govt resumes issuance of POCs to foreign spouses of Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD: The government resumed the issuance of Pakistan Origin Cards (POC) to foreign spouses of Pakistani nationals.

The POC holders could have their cards renewed as per past practice and previous conditions, a message from Pakistan High Commission London on Wednesday said.

Fresh applications for POC issuance would only be processed for those foreign nationals who had been married to their Pakistan spouses for a period of five years.

Applications for POC issuance could only be submitted online.