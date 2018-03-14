Education can bring peace, prosperity in country: Baligh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman on Wednesday said that peace, prosperity and progress in the country could only be achieved through education.

Addressing the 14th convocation of Hamdard University, Islamabad campus here, the minister said that the government was focusing on education sector by allocating a huge amount from GDP under vision 2025.

The degree awarding convocation of Hamdard University was attended by the minister for education as chief guest, which was also attended by the faculty members and a large number of students.

Currently, over Rs100 billion was being spent on higher education which is 50 per cent more than the allocation of the previous governments, the minister said. He said that the number of out of school children had been decreased since last five years, adding that missing facilities in the schools across the country were also being provided.

The government has also revised the curriculum of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) schools from class one to five, he remarked.

Baligh said that the government was focusing on technical and vocational education, and initiated Prime Minister’s Youth Training Programme under which around 100,000 youths were being trained free of cost.

While highlighting the services of Hakeem Muhammad Saeed, the minister stressed the students to take benefit from his mission. He also urged the students to focus on their skills.

The minister while mentioning the achievements of the present government, said that load shedding had been controlled with the efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that the government was investing in power projects.

The economy of the country is on the right track as indicated by the world economic organisations and magazines, saying that Pakistan is an emerging market, he said.

Quoting Transparency International, he said that the corruption in the country during the tenure of present government had been decreased. “Only those countries can flourish who have strong democracy as it is the only way to go ahead,” Baligh said.

Earlier, director general, chancellor and vice-chancellor of Hamdard University informed the audience about the mission and achievements of Hakeem Saeed (Late), the founder of the varsity.