CPEC not against any country but for prosperity of all: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Planning commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz said Wednesday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is vital for the whole region and it is not against any country, adding that the project is for the peace and prosperity of all the nations around the globe.

Sartaj Aziz said this while addressing the session on CPEC during the second day of Pakistan Capital investment Summit and Expo 2018 held in Islamabad.

The deputy chairman said that CPEC is not just about roads and infrastructure but is all about people-to-people connectivity for the brighter future of the world. “CPEC will transform our country into an economic power that all Pakistanis want,” he added.

While commenting on the economic growth, he said that Pakistan was stuck at merely 3 per cent growth rate from 2006 onwards for almost seven to eight years except during last four years of the current government. Economic growth was witnessed by all and government is eyeing to achieve 6 per cent growth in the current year, he added.

He said that Chinese president’s idea of ‘one belt-one road’ (OBOR) was not just a concept of building roads as it connects policies, public and intellectuals. He added that Pakistan is proud that CPEC is the flagship project of OBOR and it is far ahead of other countries in terms of progress pertaining to belt and road project.

He mentioned that exports had expanded and China had become the highest export partner for Pakistan. Sartaj Aziz further stated that in the next phase of CPEC implementation, railway infrastructure will be built at a greater level.

He assured that Pakistan will become a powerful economy by 2030.

During the session, FWO Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said that Pakistan is not just a bridge between China and sea, but realistically, Pakistan is to connect the whole world. He stated that all the law enforcement agencies were well geared up to face any challenge in implementing the CPEC.

He said that there is no security threat to CPEC, and offered his fullest support if any investor wants to visit Balochistan for investment. He mentioned that there are a number of opportunities for investment in different sectors like mining, real estate etc.

In other sessions of the summit, outlook and investment potential of the energy sector, creation of value through technology and FDI, and challenges, potential and future of wealth management in the banking sector were discussed. Key industry leaders and dignitaries from government institutions were among the panellists.

IGNITE CEO Yusuf Hussain, elaborating on the IT industry in Pakistan, said that this industry was growing rapidly and today, it is worth $3.5 billion and is expected to double in next three years. The leaders in IT industry were of the view that IT industry has the potential to grow and create a big base for employment generation.