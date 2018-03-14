COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarters on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was given a detailed briefing by the Bahawalpur Corps commander on operational preparedness of the formation. The army chief appreciated the corps for keeping themselves well prepared for a response to any threat on eastern border as per assigned tasks.

“Our commitments in sub-conventional combat has not lowered our attention for response to a conventional threat, rather it has enhanced our confidence and made us battle-hardened,” he added.

Multan Corps commander was also present on the occasion.