CEC laments ‘vote-trading’ by parliamentarians in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan said on Wednesday it is unfortunate that those who sell their vote, and those who buy it are both parliamentarians.

The CEC made these remarks as a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard its suo moto notice of alleged horse-trading during Senate elections, held on March 3.

“Buying and selling of votes is a crime,” said CEC, adding that political parties should assist ECP in this case.

The commission has summoned eight parliamentarians for assistance in the case.

The ECP also hinted that they might get assistance from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other intelligence agencies for investigation in this case.

The counsels of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar represented their clients respectively whereas State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appeared in person.

Shahid Gondal, PTI head’s lawyer, told ECP that party has already formed a committee to investigate horse-trading and will submit a final report after completion of the inquiry.

“PTI will ensure complete cooperation with ECP in this regard,” Gondal said while talking to media outside ECP.

The hearing was adjourned until April 4, as ECP summoned political party leaders and lawmakers to assist in the case.

On March 3, 52 senators were elected to the Upper House with the majority supported by ruling party-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

On March 12, however, joint opposition clinched a surprise victory when its candidate, Sadiq Sanjrani, elected as Senate chairman after getting 57 votes against 46 of Raja Zafarul Haq, the candidate of ruling party.

ECP took suo moto notice of alleged horse-trading on March 6 and summoned several political leaders who leveled allegations against each other.