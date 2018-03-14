Bilawal rules out possibility of changes in 18th amendment

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said that the party will not make any compromise on the 18th amendment and the constitution Pakistan.

“There seems to be a lot of conspiracy theories about the fate of the 18th amendment. Let me make PPP position clear; the fundamentals of the 18th amendment & 1973 constitution are non-negotiable. Come hell or high water we will not compromise on our constitution’s integrity,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

There seems to be a lot of conspiracy theories about the fate of the 18th amendment. Let me make #PPP position clear; the fundamentals of the 18th amendment & 1973 constitution are non negotiable. Come hell or high water we will not compromise on our constitution’s integrity. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 13, 2018

Bilawal’s clarification comes amid reports that the party may make changes in the 18th Amendment, passed in PPP’s last tenure, in case the party comes into power in the next elections.

The 18th Amendment stripped the president of all his executive authority and made him a ceremonial head of state, besides transferring more power from the centre to the provinces.