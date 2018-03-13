World Bank agrees to rehabilitate Sukkar Barage with Rs16bn

KARACHI: The World Bank (WB) has in principle agreed on Tuesday to finance the much-awaited rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage while asking Sindh government to submit the PC-I.

The assurance came at a meeting held on Tuesday between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and WB Country Director Mr Patchamuthu Illangovan and his 14-member experts and sector chief delegation.

The chief minister said that consultants for a feasibility study for rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage is being conducted and the draft feasibility being reviewed by experts. A further revision in Feasibility Study would be made by WB experts, including experts in dam design, sedimentation and structures.

He said that the consultant’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was also reviewed by International POE in August 2017, after public hearing for the project’s environmental impacts. The international POE has also submitted an Environmental and Social Assessment report.

The chief minister while giving details of assessment findings said that Barrage structure has been declared safe. He added that the rehabilitation works for exiting barrage selected for design discharge of 1.3 million cusecs, which would not require any changes in the existing right pocket river training works.

He said that additional studies have been recommended during the implementation stage which includes Sediment Transport Modeling and Monitoring Study, Physical Model Study in UK/Holland for consultant’s recommendation for changes in right pocket river training works, enabling an increase in the Barrage flood handling capacity to 1.5 million cusecs.

The chief minister said that the rehabilitation works would be implemented over a period of four years.

REPAIR:

Repair work to barrage and canal regulators structure under which RCC Arches of Barrage (200 Nos), Stone Arches of Head Regulators (165 Nos), Stone Piers, Barrage (128 Nos) and Head Regulators (110 Nos), Stone Filling above Arches of Barrage and Head Regulators would be made. There would a complete replacement of Gate Deck Flooring, replacement of Barrage Road Surface and Stormwater drainage. It also includes rising height for existing Left Pocket divider walls.

DREDGING:

Dredging and canal de-silting would be made on the left & right pockets, approach and tail channels, approach to left pocket, a channel at downstream of Right Pocket and de-silting of Dadu, Rice and NW Canals.

REPLENISHMENT:

Replenishment of Scour Protection Works Foundation Inspection and repairs of building works include the works of a Mosque Central Control & Monitoring Office and Workshops, officer’s residence and Rest House.

MONITORING:

Monitoring and Control Instrument would have automatic water level recorders, vibrating wire piezometers, reactivation of existing water level observation wells, Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) for Bathymetric Survey, Permanent Discharge Measurement Station using Horizontal Acoustic Doppler Profiler (H-ADCP), CCTV and Telecommunication.

MECHANICAL WORK AND PROCUREMENT:

It will include repair and epoxy coating in all gates, increasing gate height by 2ft, replacing existing temporary wooden planks, increasing of freeboard for fully opened condition by changes in gate hoisting to work without counterweights, installation of required gate lifting motors for each gate, replacing the existing system of four trolleys mounted motors for operation of all the gates, replacement of all moving components and seals, fabrication of Pontoon Mounted Caisson Gates and procurement of Dredger, Tug Boat, Motor Boats and Lunch.

The chief minister said that as per recommendation in the feasibility report complete replacement of all electrical works such as Local Control Panels with Cabling.

Giving details of the project cost, the chief minister said that it would come around Rs16.256 billion. The details are repaired Works to Structure would cost around Rs1,061.4 million, Dredging and Canal De-silting Rs3,708 million, Replenishment of Scour Protection Rs571.5 million, Foundation Inspection and Repairs Rs1,967.6 million, Building Works Rs356.3 million, Monitoring and Control Instrumentation Rs238.2 million, Gates & Mechanical Works and Procurement Rs3,335.5 million, Electrical Works Rs634.2 million, Project’s Insurance, Client & Engineers Facilities Rs524.9 million, Additional Studies Rs682 million, Project Management and Supervision Rs1,064.1 and Physical Contingencies and Price Escalation Rs2,121.6 million.

The WB country director urged the chief minister to ask him, team, to submit PC-I of the project so that it could be formally approved. The Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem and Irrigation Secretary Jamal Shah said that the PC-I of the project is at the final stage to be submitted within 15 days.