Students, faculty protest in different varsities across country

ISLAMABAD: Students and faculty protests are occurring in different varsities across the country including Quaid-i-Azam University, Punjab University and Karachi University as different issues remain unresolved.

Universities in Sindh, including the University of Karachi, are observing a Black Day on Tuesday. Teacher unions gave the call as they protested against Sindh government’s amendment to the 1973 Universities Act. They say the amendment gives undue power to the chief minister for interfering in the university affairs.

At QAU in Islamabad, permanent teachers and syndicate members are protesting against the vice-chancellor. Some teachers were asked to leave and others were demoted. VC Dr Javed Ashraf says these teachers were not “eligible” for the job. This prompted a protest by the faculty members who demanded that the VC resign. The strike has been going on for six weeks.

Permanent contract teachers are not holding classes at QAU and the students who take the university buses are not attending the university.

At Punjab University, Baloch and Pashtun students have been sitting outside the VC’s office for a week. Their demands include reinstating the students previously expelled after clashes with a religious party’s student wing last month.