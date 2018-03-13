Son kills father in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A youth on Tuesday shot dead his father while the slain man was trying to save his wife (stepmother of the accused) in H-Town of Mian Channu tehsil of Khanewal.

Arresting the accused, the police said that 23-year-old Taimoor found his stepmother, 30-year-old Naseem, engaged in immoral activities with a man over which he lost his temper.

While the unidentified man ran away, hearing the noise, 60-year-old Ishfaq, the slain husband of the woman and father of the youth, reached the scene.

Taimoor then took his 30 bore pistol and tried to kill his stepmother, but his father became the victim of the firing in an attempt to save his wife.

The murderer fled the scene, but the police later arrested him from the residence of a relative besides recovering the murder weapon from him.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the accused have started the investigation.