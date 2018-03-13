Shehzad Roy represents Pakistan at 61st UNODC session in Austria

Singer and social worker Shehzad Roy represented Pakistan as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at its 61st session in Vienna, Austria.

“I am humbled and proud to represent Pakistan as Goodwill Ambassador for UNODC at the 61st Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria,” the singer said on an Instagram post.

“It was an honour to meet Executive Director Yury Fedotov and Ambassador Alicia Buenrostro Massieu of Mexico,” he continued.

The social worker was appointed goodwill ambassador for UNODC in October 2017.

At the time of his appointment, UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov had said, “Throughout his career as a singer, social worker and a humanitarian, Roy has shown an unwavering commitment to tackling illicit drugs.”

“His position as one of Pakistan’s most famous singers, his enduring popularity with young people, and his energy and undoubted talent, will help UNODC publicise the dangers of drug abuse.”

Shehzad Roy has also received Pakistan’s highest civil honour, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and is the president and founder of the Zindagi Trust, a non-government charitable organisation for education for the common citizen.

Roy was also awarded the Sitara-e-Eisaar (Star of Sacrifice) in 2006, for his organisation’s rehabilitation work after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake.