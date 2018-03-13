Shehbaz likely to become permanent president of PML-N today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is likely to elect Shehbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party as the Central General Council will meet in Islamabad to discuss the election of a new president on Tuesday.

PML-N leader Senator Asif Kirmani told media that party meeting will be held at 2 pm with a single point agenda to elect the new president.

Along with other leaders, interim party president Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will attend the meeting at Convention Centre, Islamabad.

Shehbaz was elected as acting president of PML-N on February 27, after Supreme Court bars Nawaz Sharif from holding the presidency of a political party as he was disqualified in Panama Papers case.

It was also decided that Shehbaz will be elected as permanent president of PML-N after completion of the due process in a later meeting to be held on March 6.

The meeting, however, could not be held mainly due to engagement of party leaders in Senate elections hence it was rescheduled for March 13.

In February 27 meeting, PML-N also elected Nawaz Sharif as supremo of the party.