Senator Rehman Malik sent notice for not giving up privileges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) while declaring a contempt of court petition against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Rehman Malik has issued a notice to him.

A three-member bench of the SC presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday, took up the case filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi.

The petitioner, Naqvi, during the case’s hearing said that Rehman Malik defied the SC’s orders as he did not give up any perks and privileges that he was ordered to return by the apex court after being disqualified in the dual nationality case.

The CJP observed that the offence was of serious nature and Rehman Malik was to return all perks and privileges as per the court’s decision.

The court declared the petition maintainable and issued a notice to Rehman Malik and has sought a reply from Rehman Malik.