SC to indict Daniyal Aziz in contempt case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is likely to indict today Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz over contempt charges.

The SC had served Aziz a contempt of court notice last month for an “anti-judiciary” speech he made. During the last hearing, Aziz had insisted that he had been misquoted by newspapers.

The minister’s response to the court had stated that being a parliamentarian he could not even think of disrespecting state institutions. The reply further said that Aziz believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and respects state institutions, including the judiciary.

“Media ran my comments out of context,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had stated in the response. He had also pleaded to the court to take back the show-cause notice issued to him in the case.

The bench, which includes Justices Mushir Alam and Mazhar Alam Miankhel, expressed dissatisfaction with Aziz’s response to the court’s show-cause notice and fixed his indictment for March 13 (today).

In his remarks, Justice Azmat said that he had been serving as a judge for last 14 years, but never during his tenure as judge had he taken a contempt of court notice.

“I had written in some of my rulings that fair and even unfair comments can be passed on the decisions,” he said, adding that he was now “fed up with all this [politicking]”.

Advocate Ali Raza, who is representing Aziz, told the court that a private news channel had aired the proceedings of a private meeting in the video under discussion.

Talking about the video that ran on another news channel, he said that the judiciary had not been mentioned in the discussion.