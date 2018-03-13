SC suspends two SHOs for filing incorrect report on land encroachments

ISLAMABAD: Two SHO’s of Islamabad have been suspended under Supreme Court’s (SC) order for filing wrong reports.

Sources said that inquiry clerk submitted the report to higher authorities regarding the constructions on state land in Zone 3, stating that the report filed by these SHOs on construction in state land was incorrect. He added that the SHOs had been removed from their posts for filing the wrong report, and a report in this regard had been submitted to SC.

The suspended officers include SHO of Bhara Kahu Inspector Malik Shabbir and SHO Bani Gala Inspector Zulfiqar.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the light of the directions of SC, the notification was issued by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Mushtaq on the imposition of section 144 with reference to construction on state land in city circle and Zone-3 of Islamabad. All assistant commissioners were ordered to file their report in this regard.

On the other hand, under the directives of IG Police Sultan Azam Temuri, orders were issued for taking immediate action against SHOs involved in patronising the land mafia.