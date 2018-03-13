Robbers deprive citizens of cash, injure them upon resistance

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Armed robbers on Tuesday deprived three citizens of cash worth Rs35,000 and injured them upon resistance in different areas of Mandi Bahauddin.

The police said that the robbers stopped rickshaw driver Hasan Sardar and his brother Shahid Iqbal while the two were on their way to Mong village of Mandi Bahauddin.

The robbers robbed the brothers of Rs10,000 and injured them upon resistance.

Separately, bandits snatched Rs25,000 from motorcyclists and escaped the scene after injuring them.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and the police after registering separate cases of both incidents have started the investigation.