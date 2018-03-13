Punjab will successfully defend its title in 4th Inter-Provincial Games: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada on Tuesday said the Punjab contingent would successfully defend its title in the upcoming 4th Inter-Provincial Games scheduled to begin in Peshawar from March 18.

Speaking during his visit to Punjab training camps at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium, the minister said the players from Punjab were working hard at the training camps under the supervision of qualified coaches and trainers.

“The Punjab contingent will feature in 28 disciplines of games during the mega event. We are the defending champions and our athletes are capable enough to defend their title comfortably,” he added.

While speaking to media persons at the occasion, Khanzada said the Punjab Sports Board was providing all modern facilities including residence to all trainees during the camp training.

“Now it’s the players’ turn to show outstanding performances in their respective games during the mega event. The upcoming games will be a golden opportunity for the talented youth to demonstrate their potential,” he asserted.

Accompanied by Sports Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti, the sports minister during his visit also witnessed camp proceedings of wushu, volleyball and karate.