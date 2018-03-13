Punjab govt bans dancing at school events, says it’s ‘immoral’: report

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) on Monday placed a ban on dancing at various events in schools all over Punjab, according to a local English daily.

According to details, there is a blanket ban on all such performances on occasions of prize distribution, parents’ day, teachers’ day and other events. PSED Chief Executive Officer Zahid Bashir Goraya told the news outlet that the department would suspend the license of any school that allowed or forced children to dance at any school event.

“During special occasions, such as competitions, parents’ day, teachers’ day and even orations there was a custom of students dancing on Pakistani and Indian songs, read a notification, adding that according to government rules, dancing has been banned regardless of the occasion.

District Education Officers in the Punjab province have been directed to ensure these rules are enforced in their areas.