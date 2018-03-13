Provided Pakistan all intel we had on Kulbhushan, says Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Pakistan was provided with all intel Iran had on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Zarif, who is in the country on a three-day official visit, expressed these views during an interview with an anchorperson of a private media outlet.

“There were two suicide attempts near Pakistan and Iran border last night but they were countered with efforts of both the countries,” he shared.

“We had excellent cooperation from Pakistani armed forces. We are very happy with the level of cooperation that exists today,” he remarked.

Javad Zarif reiterated his commitment towards improving relations between the neighbouring countries stressing that Iran will not allow its land to be used for activities against Pakistan.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had tried to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia but the attempts did not receive a positive response from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, speaking to journalists, Zarif had said the Iranian leadership will not allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan.

The Iranian envoy had said that Iran’s relations with India were not aimed against Pakistan in any way.

Zarif also invited Pakistan and China to invest in the Chabahar port which was strategically situated at the mouth of the Straits of Hormuz, saying that both countries would need to cooperate to put an end to terrorism in the region.

Further, the Iranian foreign minister would also hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and address a think tank on the mutual relations between Pakistan and Iran.

While addressing the Pak-Iran Business Forum, the Iranian foreign minister informed that there had been a 50 per cent increase in trade between Pakistan and Iran since the last year.

“Together, we can move towards a free trade agreement,” he said, adding that Pakistan and Iran were the leading industrial countries among Muslim states.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif also weighed in on the topic and remarked that the trade activities between Pakistan and Iran had increased in the past two years.

“Trade with Iran has increased by one billion dollars,” said Asif. On the other hand, Zarif said that extremism and terrorism were the offshoots of extreme poverty and the problem could only be tackled through consistent economic growth.