PPP leaders optimistic of massive victory in next general elections

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have stated that the massive victory in Senate elections was a result of combined opposition and also claimed that PPP would not only form a government in the centre but in all four provinces of the country.

PPP leaders including Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Mola Baksh Chandio, Chaudhary Manzoor and Faisal Kareem Kundi stated this while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

While addressing the media, PPP Central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has stated that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders were levelling baseless allegations at the opposition in stress as the opposition was victorious in the recently held senate election.

Punjab PPP President Qamar Zaman Qaira has stated that the party has stopped the movement started by the PML-N and added that members of the ruling party are not with Mian Nawaz Sharif anymore.

Senator Mola Baksh Chandio stated that it was actually the victory of PPP’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and former PM Benazir Bhutto.

He alleged that the federal government had not taken any developmental steps in other provinces especially after the Panama Case’s judgement.