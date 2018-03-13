Police registers case against PTM representatives for criticising army

QUETTA: Representatives of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday were booked by Police in a case pertaining to criticizing the army and intelligence agencies.

Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawri and Ali Wazir of PTM have been nominated in an FIR which was registered at Qila Saifullah police station under the directives of the SHO.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) MPA Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogazai was also nominated in the FIR along with Awami National Party’s (ANP) District President Hidayatullah Kakar and Khan Zaman.

The text of the FIR stated that Manzoor Pashteen had criticised Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies. The FIR stated that in the speeches that were made during the March 10 rally at Qila Saifullah, suspects attempted to incite Pashtuns against the state.