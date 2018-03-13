Police fail to arrest third suspect in Samreen murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Golra police have so far failed to arrest the third suspect allegedly involved in the alleged rape, murder of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident came to light four days earlier when passersby noticed the girl, Samreen, inside a hut located in a deserted slum. The girl was apparently raped and murdered.

The CIA police had released the step-father after the investigation.

The police had earlier arrested two suspects, Haider and Usman, and started an investigation against them. One accused was arrested the same day while the other had been traced after raids at different locations of the city, but the third suspect who was involved in this horrific incident was not arrested yet.

Meanwhile, SP CIA Zubair Sheikh has claimed that only two accused were involved in the crime and ruled out the involvement of a third person in the crime. He added that two suspects were arrested in this incident and their remand was also taken from court.