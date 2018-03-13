PM lauds meritorious services of outgoing air chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday appreciated the meritorious services of the outgoing Chief of Air Staff (COAS) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, for the defence of the country.

“The prime minister expressed his best wishes to Sohail Aman for his future life and endeavours. The outgoing air chief had paid a farewell call on him at the PM’s office,” said a press release.

Later, the PM also hosted a lunch for the outgoing air chief, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior officials.