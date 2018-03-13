PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to reports, a 10-point agenda will come under discussion during the meeting including matters pertaining to national security and the upcoming budget.

Two amendments, one in the draft of the Rules of Business 1973 and another in section 115 of the Code of Civil Procedures 1908 will also be presented before the cabinet.

The Cabinet’s Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases will also be presented with suggestions.