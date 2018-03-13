PIDA to hold elections of farmer organisations in water board areas

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) on Tuesday announced to hold elections of farmer organisations in the water board areas of Faisalabad Lower Chenab Canal System.

According to a notification issued by the authority in this regard, phase-wise elections of East Area Water Board of Lower Chenab Canal’s 85 farmer organisations, whereas that of Western Area Water Board’s 67 organisation would be conducted.

PIDA spokesperson said that a formal approval was given by the authority for the electoral process of water boards of both the areas.

He also told that the elections of 85 farmer organisations on 3875 “Khal Panchaiten” in the East Area Water Board would be conducted at a cost of approximately Rs2.45 million, while the elections of the other on 2725 “Khal Panchaiten” in Western Area Water Board would cost around Rs2 million.

According to the spokesperson, the general manager (admin) would supervise electoral process.