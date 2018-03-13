NAB to investigate former Punjab DGPR chief

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday launched an investigation against former Punjab Public Relations (PR) director general Raja Jahangir Anwar, who is also incumbent Punjab information secretary.

The investigation comes after the top graft-buster arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

According to details, the bureau summoned details of Jahangir from the provincial government and sent a letter to the Punjab chief secretary. Jahangir is a grade 18 officer who inhabits the seat of a grade 20 officer.

Multiple officers in the public relations office were senior to Jahangir but worked under his directions.

Sources reveal that the inquiry was initiated over allegations of corruption and misuse of authority and official designation.

Previously, NAB arrested Cheema and revealed sufficient evidence to prove the accused’s involvement in the commission of offences as defined under Section 9(a) and Schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.