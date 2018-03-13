NAB to investigate corruption complaint against billion tree ‘tsunami’ project: report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to conduct an inquiry into the alleged corruption complaint against the concerned department of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, responsible for the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami Project’, reported a local English daily.

A NAB meeting conducted by its retired chairman Justice Javed Iqbal also decided to conduct an investigation into the complaint against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for appointing Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, according to a handout issued by the bureau.

19 employees of KP’s forest division are now undergoing an inquiry for the negligence of duty and financial irregularities in the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami Project’– 60 officers have been suspended in the same case.

It was expected that the project would hit a billion-tree goal by the end of this year. The KP government had also proclaimed that no corruption would be tolerated in the project.