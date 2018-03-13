NA speaker sets up parliamentary body to address delimitation issues

BY APP

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday set up a parliamentary committee to address the reservations of political parties about delimitation of constituencies.

Responding to a point of order raised by Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz regarding delimitation of constituencies, the speaker said the committee would have a representation of all the political parties to address the issue promptly.

Ayaz said he would arrange a meeting of the committee with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for addressing the delimitation issue so upcoming general elections could be held as its schedule.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Daniyal Aziz alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had violated the constitution and elections laws while issuing a notification about the delimitation.

He maintained that as per law, before issuing the delimitation notification, the ECP was bound to issue guidelines but it failed to follow the set procedure.

 

