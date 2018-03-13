More than 3,000 PO’s wanted by Islamabad police: report

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,000 Proclaimed Offenders (PO’s) are wanted by the Islamabad police in connection with various criminal activities, a local media outlet reported.

Terrorism, murder, kidnapping for ransom and robbery are some of the crimes for which they are being sought.

Former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf is included on a list of 3,273 PO’s, police said. A senior superintendent of police has been appointed to track these cases. The position was previously vacant.

In addition, officers from the Gujranwala police, in light of their reputation at apprehending PO’s, have travelled to Islamabad to train local officers. FIA and the immigration department has also been directed to provide travel histories and coordinate with Interpol.

“So far, 147 offenders escaped, and their travel histories have been taken to trace and arrest them,” an officer acknowledged.

Some of the 3,273 PO’s have been wanted for over 20 years. Eight of them are wanted over terrorism-related cases, 365 for murder, 47 for kidnapping for ransom, 44 for attempted murder and 53 for rape/kidnapping.

In addition, four are wanted for fatal accidents, 47 for hurt, 11 for non-fatal accidents, 145 for robbery, 59 for dacoity, 35 for burglary and 82 for automobile theft.