Kristen Bell and Josh Gad to reunite for new animated project

LOS ANGELES: Frozen stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad are all set to reunite for an Apple series titled Central Park, E! Online reported.

The animated musical series from Twentieth Century Fox Television tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park and basically the world.

In addition to the Frozen co-stars, Leslie Odom Jr, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci and Kathryn Hahn will also star in the series.

“It doesn’t get much cooler than this,” Josh wrote on Twitter after the news broke. “So excited to be bringing the world this new musical series alongside a legend named Loren Bouchard and my idols, Kristen Bell, Leslie Odomjr, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Rory O Malley, Kathryn Hahn and Stanley Tucci.”

Josh voiced the snowman Olaf in Frozen, while Kristen voiced Anna. The two will also be coming together for Frozen 2 which is expected to release in November 2019.

Hollywood projects aside, Josh and Kristen share a special friendship off-screen. In fact, the actor previously revealed that his Frozen co-star “literally saved” his entire family during Hurricane Irma.