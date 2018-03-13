In a rare happening, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stages walkout

ISLAMABAD: In a rare happening, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Parliament House.

Angry over the absence of Interior Ministry’s officials, the speaker said that he cannot tolerate disrespect of the House.

The walkout came after Ayaz Sadiq was informed that Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza could not appear before the House until 12: 30 pm to answer the questions pertaining to draft bills regarding prevention of drugs in educational institutions 2018 and compulsory drugs tests of students 2018.

Expressing his displeasure over lack of decorum for the parliament, Sadiq said: “I will continue staging walkouts until Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gives a written assurance that such scenario will not happen again.”

“Henceforth I will not preside the session,” he said.

The speaker further lamented that the parliament is being ridiculed despite the presence of a federal minister, a state minister, and parliamentary secretary.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi then chaired the session and stated that if no action is taken against the absence of officials of the interior ministry, the parliament will decide whether to stage the protest or not.