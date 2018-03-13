Defence minister visits an operational air base in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Defence Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan visited an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday.

On his arrival at the base, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

The defence minister also visited the newly established Airpower Center of Excellence (ACE) and attended a briefing on its role and tasks.

Equipped with state of the art facilities and infrastructure, ACE is a premier institution which will train PAF’s combat crew, as well as, personnel of friendly air forces by conducting multinational training exercises.

The defence minister then visited the Combat Commanders School (CCS) and JF-17 where he interacted with the combat air and ground crew of the squadron.

He appreciated PAF’s capabilities, high morale and thorough professionalism, and lauded their role in operation Zarb-e-Azab which turned the tide.

Speaking at the occasion, the Sohail Aman reiterated his resolve to provide an impregnable aerial defence in synergy with the armed forces.

He further added that Pakistan’s security and sovereignty had remained paramount and PAF would make all necessary measures to ensure the defence of its aerial frontiers.