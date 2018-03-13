IHC judge claims complainants against him are proxies: report

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stated that he had sufficient evidence to prove that complainants against him are mere “proxies” and the real complainant is someone else, reported a local English newspaper.

Requesting the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to dismiss the show-cause notice issued to him for passing “unwarranted remarks” against the army, Justice Siddique in his reply said that his remarks “do not constitute misconduct.”

The SJC-a constitutional forum that examines the conduct of judges of superior courts and then recommends their removal from the post-issued show-cause notice to Justice Siddique on complaints filed by MNA Jamshed Dasti and advocate Kalsoom Khaliq, alleging that the IHC judge passed unwarranted remarks against the military during the hearing of petitions against Faizabad sit-in.