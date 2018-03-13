Code of conduct imperative to control rising incidents of ‘shoe-hurling’: Talal

Sanaullah for devising strategy ‘to prevent such nefarious activities’

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday underlined the need for making a “code of conduct” to control the rising incidents of ‘shoe-hurling’ on any political leader.

Speaking to a private news channel, he condemned the incident of shoe-throwing at the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Those involved in such acts should be punished,” he said.

Talal also said the nation had no such ugly traditions, and strict steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling for the “sanctity of vote”.

Separately, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah urged all political parties to sit together and evolve a strategy to curtail shoe-throwing activities.

Speaking to a private media outlet, he too condemned the shoe-hurling incident on the PTI chairman and said that no politician had ever endorsed such nefarious activities.

It is worth mentioning that earlier on Tuesday, a shoe was hurled at PTI chief Imran Khan during a public gathering in Gujrat, which had hit the party’s senior leader Aleem Khan.