COAS, Iran envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday in Rawalpindi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Iranian minister appreciated bilateral security engagements during the recent months and measures initiated by both sides to improve Pakistan-Iran border security.

Talking to Zarif in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the COAS said that regional peace is dependent upon wider cooperation within West Asia. He said that all the countries in the region need to cooperate to root out transnational security and crimes threat.

During the meeting, regional security and Pakistan-Iran relations came under discussion as well.

The visiting dignitary appreciated bilateral security engagements during the recent months and the measures initiated by both sides to improve Pakistan-Iran border security.

Zarif, who arrived in Pakistan early on Monday morning, received a warm welcome by senior officials of the foreign ministry at Islamabad airport.

The Iranian foreign minister is heading a 30-member delegation which held talks on several bilateral issues with political and business leaders of Pakistan.

During the meetings, the Iranian delegation discussed matters pertaining to trade, energy, culture, and people-to-people contacts, besides, discussing other important matters of mutual interest.