Bobby Deol joins Akshay Kumar in ‘Housefull 4’

MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol is elated to come on board for the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise due to his Ajnabee co-star Akshay Kumar’s presence.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise.

“I am really looking forward to collaborating with both the Sajids. I’ve always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally it’s happening,” Bobby said in a statement.

“Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again. Housefull 4 is a big franchise and I can’t wait for the film to start,” added the actor, who is busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Bobby has worked with Akshay in four films: Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.

Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and is set for a Diwali 2019 release.

On the other hand, actress Sonakshi Sinha’s spokesperson has refuted all reports claiming that the actress was in talks for the project.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, read: “Sonakshi Sinha surely has many films in the pipeline and every now and then we keep hearing speculations about her signing some film. And one such recent rumour is that the actress is doing Housefull 4. However, none of this is true.

“Sonakshi will be shooting for Dabangg 3 around the same time as Housefull 4 goes on the floors.”

Similarly, Parineeti Chopra has also put an end to the speculations doing rounds that she will be a part of Housefull 4.

In a tweet, Chopra rebuked the tabloid which released the story speculating her involvement in the movie writing, “Today’s story in the DNA is ABSOLUTELY FALSE!!! I have not been approached for the film. Please don’t make up stories @dnaAfterHrs !!!

The actress’ official spokesperson also negated the claims, “Parineeti hasn’t been approached for Housefull 4. So the rumours doing the rounds are absolutely untrue”.

Parineeti currently has a line of films coming up including Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Kesari in the near future.