Axact degree case: Pakistan’s honour is supreme, remarks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that everything is secondary to Pakistan’s honour, which is supreme and comes before everything else.

The CJP said this while hearing the suo motu on the Axact fake degrees case. He had taken suo motu notice of the scandal on January 19.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the counsel for the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) that Axact’s total capital was Rs7 million whereas its salaries’ head was Rs8 billion.

The CJP said that these accounts have to be investigated and that the Federal Board of Revenue can be tasked to do an audit so the facts can surface. He further remarked that the case has brought disrepute to the country.

Axact’s counsel, during the hearing, told the court that statements of 18 witnesses have been recorded in the case. The PBA counsel claimed that due to Axact the entire media industry is at stake. The CJP also dismissed PBA’s plea to become a party in the case.

In May 2015, The New York Times published a report revealing that the Axact company had sold fake diplomas and degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools, making ‘tens of millions of dollars annually’.

Soon afterwards, the FIA had filed a plea against Shaikh’s acquittal in 2016, arguing that he was cleared of the charges by the trial court despite concrete evidence proving his involvement in money laundering.