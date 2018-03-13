Annual session of Commission on Status of Women held in New York

NEW YORK: The annual two-week session of the Commission on the Status of Women is underway at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

Representatives of UN member states, civil society organizations and UN entities have gathered at the headquarters to evaluate progress on gender equality identify challenges, set global standards and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality, as well as, women advancement worldwide.

On the first day of a two-week session of the commission, Pakistan made its mark at the UN by organizing an impressive photo exhibition and co-sponsoring an event on the Culture of Gender Justice with Qatar and other countries.

The photo exhibition organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN was attended by the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and ambassadors from other countries.

The exhibition highlighted inspiring stories of some of Pakistan’s most prominent trailblazing women and was attended by a delegation from Pakistan headed by MNA Dr Shezra Ali.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN, in her welcome remarks said that the exhibition titled, “No turning back: women who made history”, has sought to honour Pakistani women who have demonstrated that they can be high achievers and have an impact not just in their own country but around the world.