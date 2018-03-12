Zardari-led alliance outclasses PML-N in race for top Senate slots

Sadiq Sanjrani, Saleem Mandviwalla become chairman, deputy chairman of upper house, respectively

Sanjrani bags 57 votes as against Zafarul Haq’s 46; Mandviwalla outruns Kakar by securing 54 votes

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan’s independent senator backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and allies, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Raja Zafarul Haq for the chairmanship of the Upper House of parliament.

Another blow to the PML-N as PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla too has defeated Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP) Usman Kakar by securing 54 votes as against Kakar’s 42 votes.

Sanjrani who was favoured by independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and other parties bagged 57 votes as against Zafarul Haq’s 46 votes, who was supported by PML-N allies — PkMAP and National Party (NP), PML-Functional and Awami National Party (ANP).

After his victory, Senator Sadiq Sanjrani was sworn in as Senate Chairman in the evening. He will be the first Balochistani to become the chairman of the upper house. After being sworn in, Sanjrani began proceedings for the election of the deputy chairman of the upper house, which Mandviwalla was easily able to win.

The victories of both candidates were celebrated opposition bloc, with slogans and cheers in favour of Asif Zardari, who is considered to be the mastermind of these victories.

Last night, the PPP and its allies had decided to pitch Sanjrani and Mandviwalla against the PML-N backed candidates, Raja Zafarul Haq and Usman Khan Kakar, for the much sought after top Senate slots.

Earlier in the day, the 103 senators, excluding Ishaq Dar, met at the Parliament House to take oaths and elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house, respectively.

The oath was administered by the Presiding Officer Yaqoob Nasar after which the senators were invited to sign the member rolls. This was followed by the filing of the nomination papers for the election of the chairman and deputy chairman in the noon.

IMRAN, BILAWAL CONGRATULATE SANJRANI

Opposition leaders Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto also felicitated Mir Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani after his victory as the Senate chairman.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate Sanjrani and the people of Balochistan, saying that his victory would strengthen the federation.

“Congratulations to Baloch Senator Sadiq Sanjirani for becoming Chairman Senate. This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan and for the federation of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

In a separate Twitter statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the new Senate’s chairman. “Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins. Congratulations Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani,” Bilawal tweeted.

MARYAM CALLS OPP SENATORS ‘PAWN’:

Soon after the result, daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and called her opponents ‘pawns’.

Not deterred by the defeat, she called them supporters of the PPP-led alliance pawns of a chess game and added that they have been defeated in the eyes of the public.

شطرنج کے مُہرو!

تم جیتے نہیں – تمہیں بدترین شکست ہوئی ہے۔

ذرا عوام کے سامنے تو آؤ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2018

Talking to reporters, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the ‘two cousins’ PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari shook hands for Senate polls. She further said that the PML-N is the only party which always opposed horse-trading in politics.

She further said the incumbent government has strengthened democracy and parliament and that PML-N will succeed to elect its Chairman of the Senate with a majority.